Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final – Day 3 will feature the rerun of races 3 and 4 from Saturday

The Louis Vuitton Cup 2024 Challenger Final continues Sunday in Barcelona.

Race News Update:

13:02 UK – It’s a different day out there with current wind on the course of 18-20 knots! First Race start 13:22 UK delayed.

Ineos Britannia claim Race 3 after Luna Rossa have a gear failure, mainsail battens, and have too many non-sailing crew onboard. Luna Rossa fit new mainsail before start of Race 4, 2hr delay for Race 4.

Luna Rossa win Race 4 by 4 sec from Ineos Britannia at finish.

Ineos Britannia v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

Tight start with advantage to Luna Rossa. Tacking duel to gate 1 where ITA lead and they split tacks.

ITA build lead to 200m.

Gate 2 ITA lead by 6 sec

Gate 3 ITA lead by 5 sec

Gate 4 ITA lead by 11 sec

Gate 5 ITA lead by 16 sec

Gate 6 ITA lead by 20 sec

Gate 7 ITA lead by 6 sec and approx 50m.

At finish Ineos close on Lunaa Rossa but fail to catch them by 4 sec.

Score is now 2 wins each. Race 5 and 6 scheduled Monday 30 Sept.

Sunday 29 Sept:

Race 3 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team – 0 pts v Ineos Britannia – 1 pt

Race 4 – Ineos Britannia – 0 pt v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team – 1 pt





Barcelona Weather Forecast Sunday 29 Sept:

Wind – South Westerly 6 – 17 knots. Gusts up to 19 knots.

Sea State – Southerly 0.9m at 6 sec period

Temp – 20 deg C Sun