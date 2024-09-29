Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Final – Day 3 will feature the rerun of races 3 and 4 from Saturday

The Louis Vuitton Cup 2024 Challenger Final continues Sunday in Barcelona.
Race News Update:
13:02 UK – It’s a different day out there with current wind on the course of 18-20 knots! First Race start 13:22 UK delayed.
Ineos Britannia claim Race 3 after Luna Rossa have a gear failure, mainsail battens, and have too many non-sailing crew onboard. Luna Rossa fit new mainsail before start of Race 4, 2hr delay for Race 4.
Luna Rossa win Race 4 by 4 sec from Ineos Britannia at finish.
Ineos Britannia v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
Tight start with advantage to Luna Rossa. Tacking duel to gate 1 where ITA lead and they split tacks.
ITA build lead to 200m.
Gate 2 ITA lead by 6 sec
Gate 3 ITA lead by 5 sec
Gate 4 ITA lead by 11 sec
Gate 5 ITA lead by 16 sec
Gate 6 ITA lead by 20 sec
Gate 7 ITA lead by 6 sec and approx 50m.
At finish Ineos close on Lunaa Rossa but fail to catch them by 4 sec.
Score is now 2 wins each. Race 5 and 6 scheduled Monday 30 Sept.
Sunday 29 Sept:
Race 3 – Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team – 0 pts v Ineos Britannia – 1 pt
Race 4 – Ineos Britannia – 0 pt v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team – 1 pt
Barcelona Weather Forecast Sunday 29 Sept:
Wind – South Westerly 6 – 17 knots. Gusts up to 19 knots.
Sea State – Southerly 0.9m at 6 sec period
Temp – 20 deg C Sun