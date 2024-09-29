Six Metre European Championship Titles In Sanxenxo from Monday

The International Six Metre fleet has gathered in Sanxenxo on Spain’s stunning Galician coast in preparation for the 2024 Six Metre European Championship.

The current reigning champions, Dieter Schoen’s Momo of Switzerland in the Open Division and His Majesty King Juan Carlos of Spain’s Bribon in the Classic Division, will both defend their titles against teams from France, Finland, Great Britain, Greece, Romania, Switzerland, Spain and the USA.

In preparation for the Europeans many of the teams participated in the RCNS Regata Rey Juan Carlos I, Galicia’s biggest annual sailing regatta featuring some 160 boats, which took place from 27 to 29 September.

In the Classic Division His Majesty King Juan Carlos gave notice that Bribon is on excellent form for her defence of the Classic European Championship, winning by six points from Finland’s Ossi Paija and his team aboard Astree III, with Spain’s Javier de La Gandara Alonso’s Aida third.

Racing for the Six Metre European Championship will get underway on Monday 30 September and runs until Saturday 5 October with a total of eight races scheduled over six days.