Perfect score for Beta Crucis as 5.5 Metre French Open finally gets underway

Beta Crucis (AUS 63) of Martin Cross, Bob Stodard and John Cross) posted a perfect score on Day 2 of the 5.5 Metre French Open.

The event hosted at the Regates Royales in Cannes, completed the first races after Tuesday was blown off.

Otto (NOR 68) of Bent Wilhemsen, Herve Cunningham and Kyle Gundersen took two second places and had to fight back for second in the first race after a deep first rounding.

Skylla V (SUI 217) of Andre Bernheim, Mark Buchecker and Urs Werner sit in third after two third places.



For the 5.5 Metre fleet, this year is different for a number of reasons.

First, due to ongoing works in the Vieux Port, where all the classic yachts are located, the 5.5 Metre fleet, along with the Dragons are based at the Yacht Club de Cannes, across the bay.

Secondly, the fleet is racing in Cannes Bay instead of the Golfe Juan to the east, and racing on the same course as the impressive 12 Metres and within sight of the large fleet of classic yachts.

Racing continues until Friday 27 September.

5.5 Metre French Open – Results after 2 races

1st Beta Crucis (AUS 63) Martin CROSS – 2 pts

2nd Otto (NOR 68) Bent Christian WILHELMSEN – 4 pts

3rd Skylla V (SUI 217) Andre BERNHEIM – 6 pts

4th Ali Baba (GER 125) Wolf-Eberhard RICHTER – 8 pts

5th Singora (GER 37) Hans KOSTER – 10 pts

6th Ali Baba in black (GER 84) Andreas HAUBOLD – 12 pts