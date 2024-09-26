Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger and UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Match Finals face upper limit wind and wave conditions

The first day of final races for the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Series between Ineos Britannia and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will face wind conditions gusting to 23 knots with a 1.3 metre sea state.

Thursday also features the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Final, scheduled ahead of the first two Challenger Series races.

The Youth AC40s winner-takes-all Final is at 11:20 hrs UK (12:20hrs CET) between Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and NYYC American Magic.

The first AC75 Challenger Series race is at 13:00hrs UK (14:00 CET). The America’s Cup Challenger will be the first team to win seven races.

Race News Update: – Refresh Browser for updates

Youth Race Update – Luna Rossa win UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Final by 36sec ahead of NYYC American Magic.

After 2 races Ineos Britannia and Luna Rossa are tied with one win each.

Race 1 – Ineos Britannia and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

Luna Rossa had advantage at start to lead accross line with 70m lead over Ineos Britannia. ITA cover up first beat and extend to 80+m.

Gate 1 ITA lead 11 sec

Gate 2 ITA lead 11 sec

Gate 3 ITA lead 25 sec. Slight touch down by ITA sees 500m lead reduced to 280m but extend again to 400+m.

Gate 4 ITA lead 18 sec

Gate 5 ITA lead 36 sec

Gate 6 ITA lead 28 sec

Gate 7 ITA lead 42 sec

Luna Rossa cross finish to take first win with 46 sec advantage over Ineos Britannia.

Race 2 – Ineos Britannia and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli

Close start, GBR lead to leeward across line to LH boundry, both tack, GBR just a nose in front. ITA tack and GBR cover and ITA tack away. GBR extend lead to 145m.

Gate 1 GBR lead 7 sec

Gate 2 GBR lead 17 sec

Gate 3 GBR lead 7 sec

Gate 4 GBR lead 13 sec

Gate 5 GBR lead 10 sec

GAte 6 GBR lead 15 sec

Gate 7 GBR lead 17 sec

Ineos Britannia cross Finish with 370m lead and 18 sec delta.

The schedule is for two races per day on Sep 26, 28, 29, Oct 1, 2, 4 and a decider if required on 5 Oct 2024. The start time each day is 13:00hrs UK (14:00 CET).

Day 1 of the Louis Vuitton Cup Final live in Barcelona.



Barcelona Weather Forecast Thursday 26 Sept:

Wind – South West 15 – 17 knots. Gusts up to 23 knots.

Sea State – Southerly 1.3m to 1.5m at 5s period

Temp – 23 – 26°C

UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Final live in Barcelona.

Youth Race Update – Luna Rosa win UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Final by 36sec ahead of NYYC American Magic.



Related Post:

UniCredit Youth America’s Cup – Luna Rossa and American Magic Youth Teams to meet in Finals