UniCredit Youth America’s Cup – Luna Rossa and American Magic Youth Teams to meet in Finals

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and NYYC American Magic will meet in the in a one-shot, winner-take-all, UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Final.

After four outstanding fleet races in Tuesay’s Semi-Finals Marco Gradoni, from Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli, and Harry Melges representing NYYC American Magic, both sealed their places in the UniCredit Youth Match Race Final to be held on Thursday 26 September.

For Athena Pathway from Great Britain, beaten into third by NYYC American Magic, it was a close of so near, yet so far.

Nick Robins, helmsman and skipper was naturally disappointed but eyeing this regatta as a stepping stone,

The Swedish Challenge was also close just a couple of points behind and always there to pounce on any mistakes from the top three teams in the all-important final race of the day.

That final race was won by Cole Tapper, skipper of Andoo Team Australia, who was pleased with their overall performance.

Everything to play for, the UniCredit Youth America’s Cup Final will take place on Thursday between the opening two races of the Louis Vuitton Cup Final.