2024 Solo Class National Championship – Davenport leads after dominating the day 2 racing

After three races completed, Oliver Davenport (1, 2, 2) tops the Allen Solo Class Championship leaderboard with 5 pts.

Davenport holds a seven point advantage over Charlie Cumbley (3, 1, 8) on 12 pts, with Fergus Barnham (8, 6, 1) in third with 15 pts.

After the cancelled day 1 racing, these three dominated Friday’s racing, joined briefly by the Netherlands Pim van Vugt (2, 12, 13) now 5th overall, Vince Horey (22, 3, 4) in 6th, and Chris Meyhew (26, 47, 3) in 20th.

In case your wondering Tom Gillard is 36th overall with a 6, 11 and a BFD.

Racing is hosted by Brightlingsea SC and concludes on Sunday 25 August.

2024 Solo Class National Championship – After 3 Races (103 entries)

Full results available here . . .