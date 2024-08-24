RS400 National Championship – Whitehead and Whaley are 2024 Champions

Noble Marine 2024 RS400 National Championships at Royal Torbay YC.

Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley finished top of the leaderboard with a final day 1, 2, 1 scoreline for 11 pts after ten races with one discard.

Second overall were Ian Martin and Chris Martin with 35 pts and completing the podium Jon Gorringe and Toby Lewis, with 38 pts.

Fourth were Jack Holden and Rob Henderson on 40 pts, fifth Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar with 42 pts, and sixth and winners of the penaultimate race, Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst with 46 pts.

RS 400 National Championships – Final Leaders after 10 races

1st Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley, Parkstone YC – – 11 pts

2nd Ian and Chris Martin, Burghfield SC – – 35 pts

3rd Jon Gorringe and Toby Lewis, Parkstone YC – – 38 pts

4th Jack Holden and Rob Henderson, Chichester YC – – 40 pts

5th Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar, Llandegfedd SC – – 42 pts

6th Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, Beaver SC – – 46 pts

7th Sam Knight and Chris Bownes, Lyme Regis SC – – 50 pts

8th Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley, QMSC – – 52 pts

9th Dave Exley and Alistair Coates, Leigh & Lowton SC – – 67 pts

10th Stewart and Sarah Robertson, Royal Forth YC – – 77 pts

11th Howard Farbrother and Jack Munnelly, Lymington Town SC – – 92 pts

12th Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell, West Riding SC – – 92 pts

13th Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin, Llangorse SC – – 95 pts

14th Sam Watson and Darren Roach, Nantwich SC – – 99 pts

15th Nick and Adam Craig, Burghfield SC – – 111 pts

Full results available here . . .