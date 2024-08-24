RS400 National Championship – Whitehead and Whaley are 2024 Champions

Noble Marine 2024 RS400 National Championships at Royal Torbay YC.
Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley finished top of the leaderboard with a final day 1, 2, 1 scoreline for 11 pts after ten races with one discard.
Second overall were Ian Martin and Chris Martin with 35 pts and completing the podium Jon Gorringe and Toby Lewis, with 38 pts.
Fourth were Jack Holden and Rob Henderson on 40 pts, fifth Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar with 42 pts, and sixth and winners of the penaultimate race, Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst with 46 pts.
RS 400 National Championships – Final Leaders after 10 races
1st Edd Whitehead and Ben Whaley, Parkstone YC – – 11 pts
2nd Ian and Chris Martin, Burghfield SC – – 35 pts
3rd Jon Gorringe and Toby Lewis, Parkstone YC – – 38 pts
4th Jack Holden and Rob Henderson, Chichester YC – – 40 pts
5th Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar, Llandegfedd SC – – 42 pts
6th Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst, Beaver SC – – 46 pts
7th Sam Knight and Chris Bownes, Lyme Regis SC – – 50 pts
8th Christopher Eames and Rachel Tilley, QMSC – – 52 pts
9th Dave Exley and Alistair Coates, Leigh & Lowton SC – – 67 pts
10th Stewart and Sarah Robertson, Royal Forth YC – – 77 pts
11th Howard Farbrother and Jack Munnelly, Lymington Town SC – – 92 pts
12th Hamish Gledhill and Ross Southwell, West Riding SC – – 92 pts
13th Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin, Llangorse SC – – 95 pts
14th Sam Watson and Darren Roach, Nantwich SC – – 99 pts
15th Nick and Adam Craig, Burghfield SC – – 111 pts