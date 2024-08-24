AC37 Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta – Day 3 Racing

Day 3 of the Louis Vuitton Preliminary Regatta . . . Crunch day for Ben Ainslie and the INEOS Britannia team as they struggle to get some points on the leaderboard.

This first event in the 37th edition of America’s Cup is taking place off Barcelona from 22-25 August 2024.

Saturday, the third day of racing, will feature two races for INEOS Britannia, the first of the day, Race 9 versus Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI and the second, Race 11 versus Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA.

The other scheduled races are Race 10, NYYC American Magic USA versus Orient Express Racing FRA and the final race of the day, Race 12 Emirates Team New Zealand versus Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI.

The forecast for today is wind Southerly 12 to 14 knots, with sea calm.

Seems we will have to wait until Sunday for any increase in the wind strength to inject some jeopardy into the event, apart from the technical issues!

Racing starts at 13:00 UK (14.00 CET) every day – 22 to 25 August – and will be screened here on the America’s Cup YouTube channel.



Race 11 –

Race 11 – INEOS Britannia v Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli ITA

Race 10 – Orient Express Racing start and claim race win.

Race 10 – American Magic have rudder problem, report a bang sound, and retire before start.

Race 10 – NYYC American Magic USA v Orient Express Racing FRA

Race 9 – Ineos stretch downwind to 600m downwind to finish with 33sec lead, for first win.

Race 9 – Ineos round 1st at Gate 1, 4 sec lead. Covers downwind stretch lead to 100+ metres

Race 9 – Ineos fast off the line small lead, and tack first, Alinghi take lead and Ineos cross behind.

Race 9 – INEOS Britannia GBR v Alinghi Red Bull Racing SUI