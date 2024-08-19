RS Aero Youth Worlds – 60 competitors from seven countries compete in Marstrand

Sixty young RS Aero sailors from seven countries gathered at the island fortress of Marstrand, Sweden, to compete in the 3rd RS Aero Youth World Championships, supported by Rooster.

Championship racing was completed for the RS Aero 5, 6 and 7 titles.

The 2024 RS Aero 5 Youth World Championship was won by Hugo Skol Orr (SWE) with second and first female Mia Martin Lithenthal (EST). Third was Elliot Hellstrom (SWE).

Top RS Aero 5 Junior Male (U17) was Ott Richard Haal (EST) in 5th and top Junior Female was Kirke Kulmsaar (EST).

The 2024 RS Aero 6 Youth World Championship was won by Andrea De Matteis (ITA) with second Francesco Columbano (ITA) and third and top female Meribel Vahstein (EST).

Top RS Aero 6 Junior (U17) was Ida Kayser (SWE).

The 2024 RS Aero 7 Youth World Championship was won Erik Rahm (SWE) with 8 wins from 12 races with second Aron Warnberg (SWE) and 3rd Dieter Creitz (USA).

Top RS Aero 7 Junior (U17) was Axel Ekerstig (SWE) in 6th.

RS Aero 5 Youth World Championship – Final Leaders (39 entries)

1st SWE Hugo Sköld Orr Royal Swedish YC Male – – 24 pts

2nd EST Mia Marin Lilienthal Kalevi JK Female – – 32 pts

3rd SWE Elliot Hellström Linköpings JS Male – – 52 pts

4th SWE Jonathan Hammarström Linköpings JS Male – – 55 pts

5th EST Ott Richard Haal Hara SS Male – – 59 pts

6th SWE Theo Eriksson Lerums SS Male – – 65 pts

7th ITA Enrico Loi LNI Cagliari Male – – 73 pts

8th EST Jessika Joesaar Hara SS Female – – 96 pts

9th ITA Mattia Monti CN Rimini Male – – 97 pts

10th SWE Vanja Ramm-Ericson Royal Swedish YC Female – – 107 pts

RS Aero 6 Youth World Championship – Final Leaders (9 entries)

1st ITA Andrea De Matteis CV Nox Oceani Male – – 14 pts

2nd ITA Francesco Columbano CV Nox Oceani Male – – 18 pts

3rd EST Meribel Vahstein Saaremaa MS Female – – 29 pts

4th DEN Jeppe Krat Seljklubben Kaage Bugt Male – – 31 pts

5th EST Kuldar Paalberg Hara SS Male – – 47 pts

6th EST Jesper Alles Saaremaa MS Male – – 59 pts

7th SWE Hannes Eriksson Lerums SS Male – – 64 pts

8th SWE Ella Meline Borgenstierna SS Kaparen Gottskär Female – – 76 pts

9th SWE Ida Kayser Lommabuktens SK Female – – 83 pts

RS Aero 7 Youth World Championship – Final Leaders (12 entries)

1st SWE Erik Rahm Royal Gothenburg YC Male – – 12 pts

2nd SWE Aron Wärnberg Royal Gothenburg YC Male – – 28 pts

3rd USA Dieter Creitz CYC Seattle YC Male – – 30 pts

4th GBR Mark Ripley Paignton SC Male – – 34 pts

5th SWE William Karlsson Royal Gothenburg YC Male – – 34 pts

6th SWE Axel Ekerstig Royal Gothenburg YC Male – – 62 pts

7th SWE Carl Furhoff Linköpings JS Male – – 68 pts

8th SWE Linus Ahlgren Lerums SS Male – – 77 pts

9th SWE Viggo Suneson Linköpings JS Male – – 81 pts

10th USA Dylan Williams Bellport Bay NY Male – – 89 pts

Full results available here . . .