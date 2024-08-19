RS Aero Youth Worlds – 60 competitors from seven countries compete in Marstrand

Sixty young RS Aero sailors from seven countries gathered at the island fortress of Marstrand, Sweden, to compete in the 3rd RS Aero Youth World Championships, supported by Rooster.
Championship racing was completed for the RS Aero 5, 6 and 7 titles.
The 2024 RS Aero 5 Youth World Championship was won by Hugo Skol Orr (SWE) with second and first female Mia Martin Lithenthal (EST). Third was Elliot Hellstrom (SWE).
Top RS Aero 5 Junior Male (U17) was Ott Richard Haal (EST) in 5th and top Junior Female was Kirke Kulmsaar (EST).
The 2024 RS Aero 6 Youth World Championship was won by Andrea De Matteis (ITA) with second Francesco Columbano (ITA) and third and top female Meribel Vahstein (EST).
Top RS Aero 6 Junior (U17) was Ida Kayser (SWE).
The 2024 RS Aero 7 Youth World Championship was won Erik Rahm (SWE) with 8 wins from 12 races with second Aron Warnberg (SWE) and 3rd Dieter Creitz (USA).
Top RS Aero 7 Junior (U17) was Axel Ekerstig (SWE) in 6th.
RS Aero 5 Youth World Championship – Final Leaders (39 entries)
1st SWE Hugo Sköld Orr Royal Swedish YC Male – – 24 pts
2nd EST Mia Marin Lilienthal Kalevi JK Female – – 32 pts
3rd SWE Elliot Hellström Linköpings JS Male – – 52 pts
4th SWE Jonathan Hammarström Linköpings JS Male – – 55 pts
5th EST Ott Richard Haal Hara SS Male – – 59 pts
6th SWE Theo Eriksson Lerums SS Male – – 65 pts
7th ITA Enrico Loi LNI Cagliari Male – – 73 pts
8th EST Jessika Joesaar Hara SS Female – – 96 pts
9th ITA Mattia Monti CN Rimini Male – – 97 pts
10th SWE Vanja Ramm-Ericson Royal Swedish YC Female – – 107 pts
RS Aero 6 Youth World Championship – Final Leaders (9 entries)
1st ITA Andrea De Matteis CV Nox Oceani Male – – 14 pts
2nd ITA Francesco Columbano CV Nox Oceani Male – – 18 pts
3rd EST Meribel Vahstein Saaremaa MS Female – – 29 pts
4th DEN Jeppe Krat Seljklubben Kaage Bugt Male – – 31 pts
5th EST Kuldar Paalberg Hara SS Male – – 47 pts
6th EST Jesper Alles Saaremaa MS Male – – 59 pts
7th SWE Hannes Eriksson Lerums SS Male – – 64 pts
8th SWE Ella Meline Borgenstierna SS Kaparen Gottskär Female – – 76 pts
9th SWE Ida Kayser Lommabuktens SK Female – – 83 pts
RS Aero 7 Youth World Championship – Final Leaders (12 entries)
1st SWE Erik Rahm Royal Gothenburg YC Male – – 12 pts
2nd SWE Aron Wärnberg Royal Gothenburg YC Male – – 28 pts
3rd USA Dieter Creitz CYC Seattle YC Male – – 30 pts
4th GBR Mark Ripley Paignton SC Male – – 34 pts
5th SWE William Karlsson Royal Gothenburg YC Male – – 34 pts
6th SWE Axel Ekerstig Royal Gothenburg YC Male – – 62 pts
7th SWE Carl Furhoff Linköpings JS Male – – 68 pts
8th SWE Linus Ahlgren Lerums SS Male – – 77 pts
9th SWE Viggo Suneson Linköpings JS Male – – 81 pts
10th USA Dylan Williams Bellport Bay NY Male – – 89 pts