Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 7 – Medal day for Windsurfers as Multihull join racing

The seventh day of Olympic sailing and the mixed multihull Nacra 17 joins the racing.
The Nacra 17 class will race for four days in the opening series, with three races scheduled each day until 6 August. The top 10 teams will then compete in the medal race, set for 7 August.
But first on the agenda for Saturday is the completion of the windsurfer iQFOil medal series to decide the men and women’s medals.
Also continuing this Saturday are the men and womens ILCA 6 and 7 dinghies scheduled from 11:20 hrs, and the mixed 470 dinghy racing from 14:45.
Team GB Emma Wilson finished iQFoil Final with Bronze medal . . . First sailing medal for GBR at Paris 2024.
Team GB Sam Sills finished iQFoil Final series in fifth.
Women’s Windsurfer iQFOil Final:
GOLD ITA Marta Maggetti
SILVER ISR Sharon Kantor
BRONZE GBR Emma Wilson
Men’s Windsurfer iQFOil Final
GOLD ISR Tom Reuveny
SILVER AUS Grae Morris
BRONZE NED Luuc van Opzeeland
13:35 – Men’s Final – Gold ISR, Silver AUS, Bronze NED
13:15 – Men’s Final – AUS, NED, ISR . . . First start abandoned
12:51 – Women Final – Gold ITA, Silver ISR, Bronze GBR.
12:20 – Men SF 1st NED, 2nd ISR go through to Final, join AUS.
12:10 – Women SF 1st ISR, 2nd ITA go through to Final, join GBR.
11:54 – Men QF 1st NED, 2nd GBR go through to Semi-final.
11:40 – Women QF 1st CHN, 2nd PER to go through to Semi-final
11:31 – Wind 15 knts for women’s iQFOIL QF.
Women’s Windsurfer iQFOil after Medal Series
GOLD ITA Marta Maggetti
SILVER ISR Sharon Kantor
BRONZE GBR Emma Wilson
4th PER Maria Belen Bazo German
5th CHN Zheng Yan
6th GER Theresa Marie Steinlein
7th FRA Helene Noesmoen
8th POL Maja Dziarnowska
9th CZE Katerina Svikova
10th NZL Veerle Ten Have
Men’s Windsurfer iQFOil after Medal Series
GOLD ISR Tom Reuveny
SILVER AUS Grae Morris
BRONZE NED Luuc van Opzeeland
4th NZL Josh Armit
5th GBR Sam Sills
6th ITA Nicolo Renna
7th SUI Elia Colombo
8th ARU Ethan Westera
9th USA Noah Lyons
10th POL Pawel Tarnowski
