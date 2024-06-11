Finn World Masters – Spectacular day to remember for opening races

Day 1 of racing at the Finn World Masters with eight group races sailed, in four fleets over two course areas, the Finns filling theGulf of Follonica from one side to the other.

Nanno Schuttrups NED and Enrico Passoni ITA are the Day 1 leaders after two races were completed for the 284 strong fleet at PuntAla Camp & Resort, in Tuscany, Italy.

Leading British competitors are in 3rd John Greenwood (top image), 8th Nick Craig, 10th Lawrence Crispen, and 16th Allen Burrell.

Yellow and Blue groups sailed on the North course area. The races were won by three-time champion, Andre Budzien, Enrico Passoni, two-time champion, John Greenwood and Rudolf Lidarik.

Red and Green groups sailed on the South course area with a more unstable wind resulting in a race abandonment and delay.

Again there were four race winners with Nanno Schuttrups, Laurent Hay, Akos Lukats and Nick Craig.



All eight groups races were won by different boats, setting up what looks like a fascinating championship.

Two more races are scheduled for Tuesday with a similar 8-12 knots forecast.

2024 Finn World Masters – Leaders after 2 races (284 entries)



1st NED 98 Nanno SCHUTTRUPS – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ITA 6 Enrico PASSONI – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd GBR 5 John GREENWOOD – – 4 1 – – 5 pts

4th FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

5th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

6th NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

7th CZE 3 Rudolf LIDAŘÍK – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

8th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

9th FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN – – 3 6 – – 9 pts

10th GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

11th GER 711 André BUDZIEN – – 1 10 – – 11 pts

12th CZE 5 Roman TEPLY – – 7 4 – – 11 pts

13th SWE 32 Olof LUNDQVIST – – 9 3 – – 12 pts

14th AUT 3 Florian RAUDASCHL – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

15th ITA 788 Roberto BENAMATI – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

16th GBR 2 Allen BURRELL – – 4 8 – – 12 pts

17th NED 29 Bas de WAAL – – 4 8 – – 12 pts

18th NED 41 Karel van HELLEMOND – – 11 2 – – 13 pts

19th NED 68 Joost HOUWELING – – 2 11 – – 13 pts

20th NED 117 Thierry van VIERSSEN – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

21st GER 8 Jürgen EIERMANN – – 3 11 – – 14 pts

All results available here . . .