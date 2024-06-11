British skipper Sam Davies completes the New York Vendée

British skipper Sam Davies (Initiatives Coeur) finished the New York Vendée Les Sables d’Olonne solo race back across the North Atlantic in sixth place Tuesday morning.

After taking an excellent third place on the westwards The Transat CIC from Lorient to New York just less than a month ago, Davies finished with a flourish, finally overtaking Yoann Richomme (Paprec Arkéa) – winner of the Transat CIC – in the final miles to steal sixth place.

The French based Brit proves she is in great shape ahead of the Vendée Globe which starts on 10 November with an accomplished result, crossing the finish line off Les Sables d’Olonne at 06:48:29hrs local time setting an elapsed time of 12d 10h 48m 29s for the 3,200 nautical miles course.

Earlier French skipper Jérémie Beyou held out under pressure to take third place.



Winner of the first and only previous edition of the race in 2016, Beyou finished Monday evening at 21:11 hrs local time, to complete the podium.

Other finishers: 4th Simon Sébastien FRA, 5th Thomas Ruyant FRA, and 7th Yoann Richomme FRA,

Next expected finishers are: 8th Justine Mettraux and 9th Pip Hare GBR.