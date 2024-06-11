Geneva to host Switzerland’s first Sail Grand Prix

SailGP has announced the first-ever Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix to take place on Lake Geneva on 20-21 September, 2025.

The inaugural Rolex Switzerland Sail Grand Prix is the third confirmed event on SailGP’s Season 5 calendar, which will start and finish in the Middle East.

The season will begin at the end of November 2024 and finish – after a minimum of 13 events – in Abu Dhabi on 29-30 November, 2025. The league has also revealed it will return to New York on 7-8 June, 2025.

The event will also be the home debut of the Switzerland SailGP Team, including Geneva-born Sebastien Schneiter, who will return as driver for Season 5.

SailGP has two events remaining in its Season 4 calendar, including the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 22-23, followed by the Season 4 SailGP Grand Final in San Francisco, July 13-14.

In the ultimate decider, the event will see the top three teams compete in a winner-takes-all showdown for the Season Championship and USD $2 million in bonus prize money.