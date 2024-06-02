Klaus Rønn Madsen wins Open Title and Tom Morris National UK Europe Class Championship

Denmark’s Klaus Rønn Madsen was the winner of the UK Europe Class UK Open Championship and Tom Morris the UK National Championship.

The final day saw Madsen confirm his Open Title with a 3, 1, -4, to finish with 11 pts and seven points ahead of Morris -8, 3, 1, who won the National Title after a close final-day battle with Jason Belben 7, 2 ,2, Alex Scoles 4, -6 (UFD) and Ross Harvey 2, 4, 3.

Scoles took the National title lead from Morris and Harvey after race seven, a light breeze race which was won by Jeremy Hartley.

Then the sea breeze finally kicked-in for the last two races, and Morris hit back in race eight to lead from Scoles and Belben.

Tom Morris then finally confirmed the UK National title with an outright win in race nine, with Belben taking 2nd and Scoles 3rd places on the UK podium, tied on 24 pts, and Harvey 4th with 26 pts.

UK Europe Class 2024 National/Open Championship

Leaders after 9 races, 2 discard (45 entries)

1st DEN15 Klaus Rønn Madsen – – 1 2 (UFD) 1 1 2 3 1 -4 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR435 Tom Morris – – 4 -7 4 2 3 1 -8 3 1 – – 18 pts

3rd GBR430 Jason Belben – – 2 5 1 5 -8 -9 7 2 2 – – 24 pts

4th GBR413 Alex Scoles – – 5 1 3 4 2 5 4 -6 (UFD) – – 24 pts

5th GBR420 Ross Harvey – – -8 -6 6 3 5 3 2 4 3 – – 26 pts

6th FRA5718 Pham Vincent – – 3 4 (UFD) 6 -23 4 13 8 9 – – 47 pts

7th GER88 Carsten Wernecke – – 9 10 2 7 7 -19 -17 16 6 – – 57 pts

8th GBR414 Jason Russell – – 10 3 8 8 -19 13 -21 12 8 – – 62 pts

9th GBR 412 Jeremy Hartley – – -16 11 -12 10 12 12 1 7 11 – – 64 pts

10th GBR411 Lucy Boreham – – -17 9 9 11 6 8 15 -18 14 – – 72 pts

Full results available here . . .