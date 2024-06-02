SailGP Canada – Chaos on day 2 . . . Australia capsize in race 5 . . . Emirates GBR make Final

Sunday 2 June – Earlier SailGP issued this statement . . .

Due to high winds limiting the ability to safely crane all ten F50s into the water ahead of racing, SailGP has been forced to adopt an adjusted format on day two of the ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix.

While every effort has been made to have all 10 teams on the start line, in these challenging circumstances, SailGP has made the difficult decision to prioritize teams in order of event standings following the first day of racing.

Emirates Great Britain, New Zealand, ROCKWOOL Denmark, Canada, Spain, Australia and France will compete in fleet race four, beginning at 4.28 pm local time (ADT), with all efforts being made for Germany to also be on the start line.



After the two final fleet races . . . Race 4 won by Canada, with France second and Emirates GBR third.

And race 5 won by Spain with Emirates GBR second and France third, and with Australia capsizing, it was the Brits, the French and the Danes who made it into the Final race.