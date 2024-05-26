Mathis Ghio and Nia Suardiaz take WingFoil titles in Turkey

Mathis Ghio and Nia Suardiaz take the men’s and women’s WingFoil Racing World Cup Turkiye titles.

Spain’s Suardiaz took the women’s gold, with Poland’s Karolina Kluszczynska taking silver and Italy’s Maddalena Spanu the bronze.

In the men, Ghio secured gold and Julien Rattottis superior performance in Saturday’s finals racing was good enough to keep the Frenchman in silver, while Italy’s Alessandro Tomasi took bronze.



The day began with the Golden Ticket race, a rabbit start and long distance format for everyone apart from the top nine qualifiers from the finals racing on Saturday – was to compete in the Golden Ticket race.

This long distance race out of a high-speed rabbit start would determine which of the men and women would progress through to the 10-rider medal series.

Simon Burner (AUT) and Iset Segura (ESP) won the Golden Tickets.

Sunday’s medal series was the culmination of an day of excitement that began with the conclusion of the Audi e-foil series. This involved the riders taking it in turns to race in a series of heats on the electric-powered foiling boards at speeds of up to 30 knots.

British rider Rafferty Read punched the air and grinned his way across the finish line to become king of the Audi e-foilers.

An hour or so later at the skipper’s briefing and it was announced that Read had won the vote to be the rider’s representative on the board of the International WingSports Association.

Full results available here . . .