Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy – Victory for Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett

Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett continued where they left off yesterday to take a one point victory at the Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy.

A win in race 4, the first race of day 2, took Davy and Huett into the overall lead, tied on 7 points with overnight leaders Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock.

Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill took second in that race, with Charles and Charlie Apthorp in third, and closing on the leaders after the discard.

Charles and Charlie Apthorp then upped their pace to win the final race ahead of Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader, with Waples and Weatherill taking third.

But it was overall victory for Davy and Huett with a fourth place giving them 11 pts, one point ahead of Cooper and Bundock who could only finish with a discard tenth place.

Charles and Charlie Apthorp moved into third overall on 14 pts, ahead of Pinnell and Cadwallader with 15 pts, Greg Wells and David Tulloch fifth on 17 pts and Dave and Harry Lucas completing the top six with 23 pts.

Flying Fifteen 2024 Bulwark Trophy Day 1 after 5 races, 1 discard



1st 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett – – 5 -8 1 1 4 – – 11 pts

2nd 3904 Ben Cooper and Richard Bundock – – 1 2 5 4 -10 – – 12 pts

3rd 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – – 3 -7 7 3 1 – – 14 pts

4th 4126 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwallader – – 2 5 -8 6 2 – – 15 pts

5th 4112 Greg Wells and David Tulloch – – -8 1 3 7 6 – – 17 pts

6th 4017 Dave Lucas and Harry Lucas – – 7 -12 2 5 9 – – 23 pts

7th 4061 Chris Waples and Simon Weatherill – – 9 -15 14 2 3 – – 28 pts

8th 4104 Simon Childs and Kato Childs – – 12 3 -13 8 5 – – 28 pts

9th 3884 Mark Nicholson and Steve Culpitt – – 4 4 12 -14 8 – – 28 pts

10th 3736 Peter Bannister and Ian Nicholson – – 11 6 4 -11.5 7 – – 28 pts

11th 4080 Simon Patterson and Simon Thompson – – 10 11 6 13 -15 – – 40 pts

12th 4069 Bill Chard and Josh Preater – – 6 -16 9 15 11 – – 41 pts

13th 3953 Robert Hogben and G Morgan – – -13 9 11 11.5 12 – – 43.5 pts

14th 4030 Alastair Stevenson and David / Howard – – 14 10 10 10 -16 – – 44 pts

15th 3918 Paul Busby and Neil Barford – – -16 14 15 9 13 – – 51 pts

16th 3903 Gary Stuart and Tom Evans – – 15 13 -16 16 14 – – 58 pts

17th 3912 Charlie Mckee and Simon Montague – – -17 17 17 17 17 – – 68 pts