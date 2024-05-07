Faststart for GBR 49er at Skiff and Nacra Championships

Day 1 of the La Grande Motte International Regatts for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra Championships.

Stand-out British performance was in the 49er Europeans, where the Team GB pair James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (1-7-1) hold a two point lead from James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (1-9-1), with Kiwi pair Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie (4-2-7) in third.

Also starting well were Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne (6-3-12) now in seventh.

Defending champions Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin (2-12-6) of France are fifth, two points from fourth placed Lucas Raul and Emile Amoros (8-7-3).

In the women’s 49erFX Europeans, Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (5-5-5) take a four point lead from Ronja Gronblom and Veera Hokka (6-12-1) of Sweden.

The Team GB pair Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (18-13-2) are in ninth, Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson (16-17-11) are 16th.

In the Nacra 17 Worlds, it was business as usual for Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (2-1-1) the defending champions, who lead by five points from Ida Svensson and Marcus Dackhammar (2-1-6) of Sweden tied on nine points with Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (4-3-2) of New Zealand.

Team GB’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (6-4-1) are fourth, just two points off the leading trio. Theo and Jasmine Williams (16-8-19) are 27th.

