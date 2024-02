The kick-off for the SB20 World Championships at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club has been postponed due to unforeseen weather conditions in the region.

The sailing race Championship will now begin on Tuesday13 February at 11:00 A.m.



The first racing will take place Tuesday for the 55 entries, with racing taking place throught to Friday 16 February.

