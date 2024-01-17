ILCA 6 Youth and Men’s Worlds – Day 3

Following hot on the heels of the women’s ILCA 6 Worlds, are the ILCA 6 Youth and Men’s Worlds in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

At the halfway point, with six races completed in the various fleets, Antonio Pascali of Italy leads the ILCA 6 Youth men, Maria Vittoria Arseni of Italy the Youth women and Francisco Renna of Argentina the Men’s championship.

Best placed British competitor is Jon Emmett, in sixth with a 9, 6, 9, 1, -17, 3 scoreline in the 51 strong Men’s championship.

In the men’s Youth event, Alfred Noel is 33rd, Freddie Sunderland 43rd, Hamish Collingridge 55th and Tom Rawlings 69th in a 99 strong fleet. No British entry in the women’s Youth championship.



With six races still to be sailed, in the Men Francisco Renna, with three race wins has a three point lead from Thomas Vives Potthoff of Brazil and Juan Pablo Bisio of Argentina.

In the men’s youth, racing in two flights, Antonio Pascali also with three race wins leads by three points from Thomas Vives Potthoff of Brazil, with Jake Homberger of the USA third.

And in the women’s youth, Maria Vittoria has a three point lead from Alina Shapovalova of the Ukraine and six points from Sienna Wright of Ireland and Ginevra Caracciolo of Italy.

Racing completes after six more races on Friday the 19 January.

Full results available here . . .

