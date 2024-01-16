RS200 & RS400 Stewart Brewing Scottish Tour 2023

Better late than never?

Final results for the very successful Stewart Brewing RS 200 & RS400 Scottish 2023 Tours involving 56 boats over the two tours, each involving seven events.

Congratulations to Bredan Lynch and Ellen Main, winners of the Stewart Brewing RS200 Scottish Tour.

And to Angus and Imogen Marshall winning the RS400 Scottish Tour.

Hopefully we’ll have more of the same in 2024, but in the meantime thanks to every one of the dedicated volunteers at our host clubs, to the fleet committee and sailors and to Stewart Brewing.

RS400 Scottish Tour 2023 – Final after 7 events

1st 768 Angus MARSHALL and Imogen MARSHALL DBSC

2nd 1073 Jamie ROGERS and Neil MCLAREN Holy Loch SC

3rd 1294 Mike GRANT and Alan BIRSE Largs SC

4th 1129 David WEBLEY and Fraser MULFORD Wormit BC

5th 1533 Jamie CALDER and Keith BEDBOROUGH Dalgety Bay SC

6th 1523 N McLellan and H Robertson DBSC

7th 1370 Mark POWELL and Pamela KENT Helensburgh SC

8th 1265 C Davies and R Phillips ASYC

9th 1491 Jon Gay and Amada Henderson Lochaber

10th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson RFYC

11th 844 Lorne Brockbank and AN Other LTSC

12th 1410 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts Tynemouth

13th 909 I Ellis and C Ellis RFYC

14th 875 Ewan Paterson and Keith Orr TBA

15th 1124 Bob Yeamans and Matthew Park ASYC

16th 1252 Emma Palmer and AN Other DBSC

17th 1290 Andrew Aitchison and AN Other DBSC

18th 786 D MacFarlane and Gareth Smith tBA

RS200 Scottish Tour 2023 – Final Leaders after 7 events (48 entries)

1st 1510 Brendan Lynch and Ellen Clark ELYC

2nd 1549 Roo Purves and Rachel Scarfe ELYC

3rd 269 James Gifford and Rory Gifford RTYC

4th 600 Fiona Rigg and Ellen Clark ELYC

5th 1120 Peter Collings and Iona Smith CSSC

6th 1553 Iain Duncan and Emily Hill Prestwick SC

7th 1642 John Ilson and Laura Glover ELYC

8th 1397 Antony Gifford and Jo Gifford/James Gifford RTYC

9th 777 Tom Graham and Emma Fowler ELYC

10th 1632 Robbie Burns and HRHLVVS Largs SC

11th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth SC

12th 1402 Ben Dearden and Alice Carter Yorkshire Dales SC

13th 876 Suzie Homer and Eugene Lau Dalgety Bay SC

14th 1663 Christine Wood and Ollie MacLean Helensburgh SC

15th 1369 Phil Smith and Naomi Smith Bassenthwaite SC