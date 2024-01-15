Never mind the weather . . . Warmup at the Gallop

Almost 40 boats are entered for Saturday’s King George Gallop, the sixth event in the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series.

While the cold weather is set to get even icier this week, it should thaw just in time for this Saturday’s King George Gallop.

Taking place at King George Reservoir in North London, the current icy spell of weather looks set to turn mild just in time for the weekend.

Event No.6 in this season’s Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series… 15 January 2024.

Overall Standings in the Series after five events:

The first discard has now kicked in, so quite a few changes in the overall rankings.

In total, 387 boats have now gained ranking points, already 10% more than across all events last winter, and still three events to go.

With four wins from the first five events, Sam Pascoe (Musto Skiff – Castle Cove SC), jumps back to the top spot after the discard.

In second place is Ben Flower (ILCA 7 / Laser) of Paignton SC.

Two more events still to be sailed: John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 3 & 4 February 2024 and the Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 17 February 2024.

The Prizegiving will be at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, Farnborough, 24 February 2024.