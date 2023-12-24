Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race – With rain, thunderstorms and low visibility likely

Running 628-nautical miles from Sydney Harbour to Hobart, Tasmania, the 78th edition of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starts on Tuesday 26 December (note UK is 11 hours behind Sydney).

The objective for all 110 entrants is to lift the coveted Tattersall Cup, awarded to the overall race winner. For the triumphant crew, a place in sailing folklore is guaranteed.

Organised by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA), in collaboration with the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania (RYCT), the competition has captivated sailors ever since its inauguration in 1945.

Rolex, a longstanding supporter of yachting, has partnered the legendary race and the CYCA since 2002.

Watch the official race briefing for the 2023 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, held on Sunday 24 December at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, and mandatory for 2 senior crew members of all competing boats.



The NSW Bureau of Meteorology [BOM] updated forecast on Sunday predicted variable winds, waves and weather conditions, with rain, thunderstorms and low visibility likely.

After a sunny 1 pm start on Tuesday with winds likely to be east to southeasterly at 5 knots, then going to the north-east, increasing to 15 knots, and possibly giving way to thunderstorms.

As the race heads south past Eden, winds could be east to south-east at 15-25 knots with waves increasing from 1.5 metres to 2 to 3 metres.

This will make for a tactically challenging race as boats follow either the current, or head out east for the wind.



The race start at 1 pm on Tuesday 26 December (AUS) is in the early hours of Tuesday at 2 am here in the UK.

