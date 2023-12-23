Tasar World Championships welcome 100+ entries to New Year championships

The 2024 Tasar World Championships kick off with the Australian Championship as the high profile warm-up event.

Hosted at Sandringham Yacht Club on the waters of Port Phillip, the event opens on the 28 December, and will be followed by the Worlds opening on the 2 January and finishing 9 January 2024.

108 Tasars have entered for the Worlds with 85 also signed on for the Australian Championship.

In the Worlds, the 83 Aussie entries are joined by 11 from the USA, 8 from Japan, 3 from the UK and one each from France, Germany and New Zealand.

The British entries are:

Jeremy and Suzanne Hawkins of the Porthpean SC, Steve and Sarah Cockerill of Stokes Bay SC, and John Lawton with crew TBC of the BCSC.

The racing will, as always with the Tasar class, intense and exciting and Port Phillip is one of the best Off the Beach racing venues you can get in the world.

With a formidable contingent of past Tasar world champions taking part, expect to see names like Jonathon McKee and Libby Johnson-McKee (USA – 4 Worlds), Robert and Nicole Douglass (AUS – 3 Worlds), Rick Longbottom (AUS), Jay and Lisa Renehan (USA), Paul and Bronwyn Ridgway (AUS) and Chris Dance and Peter Hackett (AUS) well in the hunt for glory.

All eyes will be on the Nationals, opening on the Friday after Christmas (28 to 31 Dec) to see who claims bragging-rights to boost their world challenge.