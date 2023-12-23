America’s Cup Boats – what are the LEQ12, AC40 and AC75?

Matt Sheahan explains everything you need to know to make sense of the 37th America’s Cup.

With the the LEQ12, the AC40 and the AC75, it’s easy to see why the 37th America’s Cup is widely considered to be the most technically complex Cup cycle.

With some teams choosing to run all three boats, managing a modern campaign is a demanding logistical and technical challenge.

In the third episode of a series, which was commissioned by Yanmar, we take a look at the boats involved in this Cup cycle and find out what role they play on the road to the 37th America’s Cup.



Road to 37th America’s Cup is produced in association with Yanmar who commissioned this series.