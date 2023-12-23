Palamós Christmas Race – 420 and ILCA 4 titles go to GBR competitors

The 47th edition of the Christmas Race came to a close in the waters of Palamós bay after four days of competition.

The overall event title going to Ukrainian Oskar Madonich and French sailor Gilda Dondona, first and second in the ILCA 6 class and winning the Diputació de Girona awards for the best youth and the Manuel Albalat award for the best in Olympic classes.

British competitors won two of the four events . . . the 420 going to Neil Barsden and David Bromilow of the West Kirby SC, and the ILCA 4 to Ben Anderson of the Gurnard SC.

Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner of the Draycote Water SC/Yorkshire Dales SC finished third in the 420.

Winner of the 29er class were Dutch saiors Tjed Wildeboer and Lars Van den Berg.

2023 Palamós Christmas Race final overall leaders:

420 Leaders (62 entries)

1st GBR Neil MARSDEN and David BROMILOW – Senior – – 10 pts

2nd FRA Simon PROT and Berier Joyet SWAN – u17 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR Alice DAVIS and Oliver RAYNER – Senior – – 19 pts

4th ESP Jose Antonio RUIZ and Vicente HERNANDEZ – u19 – – 25 pts

5th FRA Joane EZRATY and Ainoa PHILIPPE SASIAIN – u17W – – 29 pts

6th GBR Freya SEWELL and Hugo VALENTINE – u19 – – 31 pts

29er Leaders (36 entries)

1st NED Tjed WILDEBOER and Lars VAN DEN BERG – u19M – – 15 pts

2nd ITA Federica CONTARDI and Lorenzo DI PIETRO – u19MX – – 17 pts

3rd ESP Santiago NUÑEZ and Club Nàutic Garraf – u19M – – 19 pts

4th ITA Victoria DEMURTAS and Caroline KARLSEN – u17W – – 19 pts

5th SWE Henric WIGFORSS and William DRAKENBERG – u17M – – 22 pts

6th GER Moritz WAGNER and Leo GRADEL – u19M – – 26 pts

ILCA 4 Leaders (61 entries)

1st GBR Ben ANDERSON – u16M – – 29 pts

2nd ESP Àlvar VILA – u16M – – 34 pts

3rd FIN Iiris SEPPONEN – u16W – – 39 pts

4th NED Merijn DAM – u16M – – 39 pts

5th ESP Quim FERRER – u18M – – 41 pts

6th NED Amber KNAPE – u16W – – 43 pts

ILCA 6 Leaders (68 entries)

1st UKR Oskar MADONICH – u21M – – 10 pts

2nd FRA Gilda DONDONA – u19W – – 44 pts

3rd NED Abel MELENS – u17M – – 55 pts

4th CAN Carlos CHARABATI – u17M – – 56 pts

5th ESP Joan FARGAS – u17M – – 59 pts

6th ESP VELA CATALAN – u19M – – 68 pts

Full results availble here