AC40 Jeddah Preliminary Regatta – Racing Day 2

Day 2 of the AC40 Jeddah Preliminary Regatta.
Going into the second day of fleet racing, overnight leader Emirates Team New Zealand was looking to extend their lead and that was just what they managed.
The Kiwi team took two more race wins and lead with 49 pts.
In second are Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli who won the opening race of the day, they have 38 pts.
Third are Alinghi Red Bull Racing with 27 pts and fourth INEOS Britannia with 22 pts.
In fifth are NYYC American Magic who despite a 3, 4, 2 scoreline Friday, carry a DSQ and DNS from day 1 on 16 pts.
And sixth Orient Express Racing Team with 14 pts.
Day 2 Leaderboard after 6 races
Day 2: Fleet Race 4
1st ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
2nd NZL Emirates Team New Zealand
3rd USA NYYC American Magic
4th GBR INEOS Britannia
5th SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing
6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team
Day 2: Fleet Race 5
1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand
2nd ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing
4th USA NYYC American Magic
5th GBR INEOS Britannia
6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team
Day 2: Fleet Race 6
1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand
2nd USA NYYC American Magic
3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing
4th ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
5th GBR INEOS Britannia
6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team
