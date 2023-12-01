AC40 Jeddah Preliminary Regatta – Racing Day 2

Day 2 of the AC40 Jeddah Preliminary Regatta.

Going into the second day of fleet racing, overnight leader Emirates Team New Zealand was looking to extend their lead and that was just what they managed.

The Kiwi team took two more race wins and lead with 49 pts.

In second are Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli who won the opening race of the day, they have 38 pts.

Third are Alinghi Red Bull Racing with 27 pts and fourth INEOS Britannia with 22 pts.

In fifth are NYYC American Magic who despite a 3, 4, 2 scoreline Friday, carry a DSQ and DNS from day 1 on 16 pts.

And sixth Orient Express Racing Team with 14 pts.



Day 2 Leaderboard after 6 races

Day 2: Fleet Race 4

1st ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

2nd NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

3rd USA NYYC American Magic

4th GBR INEOS Britannia

5th SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

Day 2: Fleet Race 5

1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

2nd ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

4th USA NYYC American Magic

5th GBR INEOS Britannia

6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

Day 2: Fleet Race 6

1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

2nd USA NYYC American Magic

3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

4th ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

5th GBR INEOS Britannia

6th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

