Formula Kite Euros – First day of Gold fleet racing

Second day of racing at the Formula KIte 2023 European Championships at Eastney Beach, Portsmouth.

Friday the fleets were regrouped in gold and slver fleets, with the top 25 competing for the final top ten places to takes part in the medal race series.

Poema Newland of France is the women’s leader, taking three more race wins for 8 pts.

In second is Britain’s Ellie Aldridge adding a 1, 2, 2 to post a 9 pts score.

In third place is Lily Young of Britain tied on 18 pts with Annelous Lammerts of Holland.

Other top placed Brits are Madeline Anderson in seventh place and Katie Dobson now tenth.

In the men Riccardo Pianosi of Italy keeps his lead with 2, 1, 2, for 10 pts with up into second Italy’s Lorenzo Boschetti with 17 pts after winning two races.



Now third is Martin Dolenc of Croatia with 22 pts and fourth is Britain’s Connor Bainbridge adding a 4, 6, 8, tied on 24 pts with on Jannis Maus of Germany.

Maxime Nocher of France slips to sixth with 28 pts.

Britain’s Mattia Maini sits in 24th place.

Formula KIte 2023 Europeans Women – Leaders after 9 races (41 entries)

Formula KIte 2023 Europeans Men – Leaders after 9 races (71 entries)

Full results available here . . .