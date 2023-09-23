The Jean Genie wins to move to final at Scandinavia Gold Cup

Big win for The Jean Genie on second day of 5.5 Metre Scandinavia Gold Cup

The Jean Genie, GBR 43 of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairadh Scott, showed her legs on the second day of the Scandinavian Gold Cup at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Porto Cervo.

They won the second race after the first race of the day was abandoned, another challenging day on the water, with again only one race completed.

After a long wait, the wind came in at 16-18 knots from the north-west again.

These were perfect conditions for The Jean Genie and they led out of the pin and never looked back, leading at every mark and winning by more than two minutes.

Aspire, POL 17 of Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemysław Gacek and Ed Wright was chasing hard and sailed well but couldn’t match the English boat.

Overall the wind in Porto Cervo has proven to be elusive, tricky and contrary.

It has not really gone to plan so far with just two races completed in two days and an unfavourable forecast for the weekend.

New Moon III and The Jean Genie are through to the final stages.

For the other seven boats there is just one chance left. Only race wins count, so after one more race, only race winners remain in the contest.

In the Hankø Evolution Cup, Joker, FRA 50 of Adrien Polaillon, Eric Polaillon and Jean-Baptiste Polaillon) again won, while the Classics all returned to shore.