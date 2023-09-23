View SailGP – ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix in Taranto

SailGP teams return to Taranto, Italy, this weekend 23/24 September for the ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix.

Only nine teams will take part, New Zealand is unable to compete in Taranto following the collapse of thier wing mast at the last event.

New Zealand, Spain and Emirates GBR have each claimed victory in the opening three events of SailGP Season 4. But, Tom Slingsby’s Australia remains at the top of the overall Leaderboard thanks to consistent performance throughout.

The first day of racing in Taranto takes place on Saturday, 23 September, with racing scheduled to start at 12:30 BST (13:30 CEST).

There will be three fleet races on Saturday, followed by ftwo fleet races and a matchrace on Sunday to determine the event winner.

First race to Tom Slingsby and the Australian Team, chased home by Ben Aisnlie and Emirates GBR with Quentin Delapierre’s France taking third.

For race 2 Germany have had to retire from any further racing with board damage Saturday, so down to eight boats for race 2.

In race 2 it was Slingsby all the way again, with Ben Ainslie again in second, closer this time, just 6 seconds.

Denmark followed in third place, then France fourth.

For race 3 it was Nicolai Sehested and the Danish team who grabbed the start, lead ing all the way.

Second were France and third the Brits.

The USA had a man overboard after a jump/crash.