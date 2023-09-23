Formula Kite Euros – Medal Series competitors ready for Sunday race-off

It was all about making the top ten to qualify for Sunday’s Medal race series and it was a rocky road but finished with four British competitors making the cut.

Ellie Aldridge tops the women and goes into the four strong final with Poema Newland of France, while Lilly Young and Madeleine Anderson face some semi-final racing to join them.

In the men Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi and Lorenzo Boschetti are in the final, while the rest have some more races to see who joins them.

This includes Connor Bainbridge who finished in third place and will race a semi-final to reach the final.

Also hinging on this final racing will be Olympic qualification places, one each for men and women, with Bainbridge needing to finish ahead of Jannis Maus of Germany to claim the place.

That of course assumes no one else spoils the party. Max Zakowski of Poland also qualified and could still overtake them in the final stretch.

Both Aldridge and Bainbridge had some slips on the way, with the seaweed again causing some crashes, but both recovered in style and now have the chance to finish the job.

On Sunday the Medal Series sees the top 10 men and women contest a different style of small-fleet competition which places all the emphasis on race victories.

Watch the drama play out live from midday onwards as the races are livestreamed here and on YouTube and Facebook.

Formula KIte 2023 Europeans Men – Medal Series Competitors (41 entries)



1st ITA 9 Riccardo Pianosi – – 13 pts

2nd ITA 13 Lorenzo Boschetti – – 25 pts

3rd GBR 36 Connor Bainbridge – – 37 pts

4th GER 53 Jannis Maus – – 42 pts

5th CRO 59 Martin Dolenc – – 42 pts

6th FRA 72 Maxime Nocher – – 44 pts

7th POL 57 Maksymilian Zakowski – – 50 pts

8th FRA 71 Theo De Ramecourt – – 54 pts

9th ANT 62 Tiger Tyson – – 73 pts

10th POL 22 Jan Marciniak – – 86 pts

Formula KIte 2023 Europeans Women – Medal Series Competitors (41 entries)

1st GBR 34 Ellie Aldridge – – 14 pts

2nd FRA 17 Poema Newland – – 16 pts

3rd GBR 5 Lily Young – – 26 pts

4th NED 20 Annelous Lammerts – – 39 pts

5th POL 28 Julia Damasiewicz – – 54 pts

6th GBR 45 Madeleine Anderson – – 54 pts

7th AUT 6 Alina Kornelli – – 61 pts

8th ESP 21 Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 63.7 pts

9th GER 35 Leonie Meyer – – 65 pts

10th ISR 10 Maya Ashkenazi – – 74 pts