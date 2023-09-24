Star World Championship – Eckert and Melo consolidate lead

Day Five of the 2023 Star World Championship started with another couple of hours’ wait ashore.

When racing eventually started Germany’s Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise won race three, Max Kohlhoff and Ole Burzinski were second, followed by yet another U30 German team, Jan Borbet and Jesper Spehr.

Then came Diego Negri and Alessandro Sodano (ITA) and Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo (SUI/POR) who were closely matched on points at the top after three races.

Shortly after the end of race three, PRO Giancarlo Crevatin began the race four starting procedure, with a breeze of up to 15 knots and choppy seas.

The finishing order saw Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise (USA) claiming the win and climbing to fourth overall.

Followed by Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin, who were stuck in 33rd overall due to a BFD and a 40th place in race two, and third Manu Hens and Joost Houweling (BEL/NED) who are 8th overall.

Eckert with Melo finished Race Four in fourth position, and their solid scorecard puts them to be the overall leader with a nine point advantage before the final two races Sunday and the discard.

Kohlhoff and Burzinski are second with 25 pts, and Negri and Sodano now third on 27 pts.

2023 Star World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (96 entries)

1st SUI 8575 Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo 3 4 5 4 – – 16 pts

2nd GER 8489 Max Kohlhoff and Ole Burzinski 1 14 2 8 – – 25 pts

3rd ITA 8583 Diego Negri and Alessandro Sodano 2 6 4 15 – – 27 pts

4th USA 8580 Eric Doyle and Payson Infelise 7 26 6 1 – – 40 pts

5th ITA 8563 Enrico Chieffi and Nando Colaninno 4 15 9 17 – – 45 pts

6th ITA 8568 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle 28 1 19 7 – – 55 pts

7th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise 42 13 1 5 – – 61 pts

8th BEL 8455 Manu Hens and Joost Houweling 8 29 21 3 – – 61 pts

9th USA 8464 Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche 23 5 8 26 – – 62 pts

10th ITA 8556 Nicolo Saidelli and Fritjof Kleen 19 9 23 13 – – 64 pts

Full results here . . .