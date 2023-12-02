AC40 Jeddah Preliminary Regatta – Final Day

Third and final day of the AC40 Jeddah Preliminary NEOM Regatta.

Emirates Team New Zealand were assured of a place in the final match race, and after two more fleet races were joined by Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.

In the final match race Emirates won the start with Prada Pirelli Team 40 sec late.

Prada Pirelli recovered up the first windward leg, and at the first mark Emirates led, but Prada Pirelli closed on them downwind to round close together at mark 2.

Emirates continued to lead round the next windward mark with Prada Pirelli closing at the at the final downwind mark rounding.

The Emirates kept a cover on Prada Pirelli to the final windward mark where Prada Pirelli dropped the bow and crashed out.

Unchallenged Peter Burling, Nathan Outteridge, Blair Tuke and Andy Maloney sailed away to win the 2nd AC40 Jeddah Preliminary NEOM Regatta.



Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team won the first race of the day (R7) to take the second match-race final place.

Emirates Team New Zealand won the final fleet race.

Ineos Britannia 5th in the final race after a poor gybe dropped them to the back, finished fifth overal.

Day 3: Fleet Race 7

1st ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

2nd USA NYYC American Magic

3rd NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

4th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

5th GBR INEOS Britannia

6th SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

Day 3: Fleet Race 8

1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

2nd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

3rd USA NYYC American Magic

4th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

5th GBR INEOS Britannia

6th ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

Day 3 Leaderboard after 8/8 fleet races