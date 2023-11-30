AC40 Jeddah Preliminary Regatta – Racing Day 1

First day of the AC40 Jeddah Preliminary Regatta.
The road to the 37th America’s Cup continues with day 1 of the second Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah.
Emirates Team New Zealand top the leaderboard after 3 races, winning the fiirst two races.
Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team won the third race a sit in second overall.
INEOS Britannia are tied on 15 points with third placed Alinghi Red Bull Racing.
Day 1 Fleet Race after 3 races:
1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand – 22 pts
2nd ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team – 18 pts
3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing – 15 pts
4th GBR INEOS Britannia – 15 pts
5th FRA Orient Express Racing Team 11 pts
6th USA NYYC American Magic DNS – 1 pts
Fleet Race 1
1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand
2nd GBR INEOS Britannia
3rd ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
4th SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing
5th FRA Orient Express Racing Team
6th USA NYYC American Magic DSQ
Fleet Race 2
1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand
2nd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing
3rd GBR INEOS Britannia
4th ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
5th FRA Orient Express Racing Team
6th USA NYYC American Magic
Fleet Race 3
1st ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team
2nd FRA Orient Express Racing Team
3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing
4th GBR INEOS Britannia
5th NZL Emirates Team New Zealand
6th USA NYYC American Magic DNS