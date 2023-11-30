AC40 Jeddah Preliminary Regatta – Racing Day 1

First day of the AC40 Jeddah Preliminary Regatta.

The road to the 37th America’s Cup continues with day 1 of the second Preliminary Regatta in Jeddah.

Emirates Team New Zealand top the leaderboard after 3 races, winning the fiirst two races.

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team won the third race a sit in second overall.

INEOS Britannia are tied on 15 points with third placed Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Day 1 Fleet Race after 3 races:

1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand – 22 pts

2nd ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team – 18 pts

3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing – 15 pts

4th GBR INEOS Britannia – 15 pts

5th FRA Orient Express Racing Team 11 pts

6th USA NYYC American Magic DNS – 1 pts

Fleet Race 1

1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

2nd GBR INEOS Britannia

3rd ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

4th SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

5th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

6th USA NYYC American Magic DSQ

Fleet Race 2

1st NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

2nd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

3rd GBR INEOS Britannia

4th ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

5th FRA Orient Express Racing Team

6th USA NYYC American Magic

Fleet Race 3

1st ITA Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team

2nd FRA Orient Express Racing Team

3rd SUI Alinghi Red Bull Racing

4th GBR INEOS Britannia

5th NZL Emirates Team New Zealand

6th USA NYYC American Magic DNS