Swiss pair lead Fireball European Championship in Portoroz, Slovenia

Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser of Switzerland have taken a narrow two point lead from Australia’s Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne.

Third overall are Alois Verkest and Bernard Biscay of France with 7 pts.

Best placed British pair are Vince Horey and Dave Wade in 4th on 11 points.

Event favourites Tom Gillard and Andy Thompson are 36th after two races, they are counting a black flag from the first race until the discard kicks in.

Fireball Open European Championship – Leaders after 2 races (70 entries)