Nomination Process open for 2023 Yachting Journalists’ Association Awards

The Yachting Journalists’ Association (YJA) announce the start of the public nomination process for their coveted awards in 2023:

Yachtsman of the Year Young Sailor of the Year Young Journalist of the year



The nomination process begins at 16.00 on 20 September and is open until 23:59 on Sunday 8 October 2023.

The YJA Committee will then vote on the final three nominations for each award, and the YJA membership will vote on their selection in each category.

These prestigious awards recognise and honour outstanding achievements and contributions within the world of boating and media, by celebrating excellence in performance, seamanship, sportsmanship and youth talent.

Anyone can make a nomination for these awards and are actively encouraged to do so.

All three YJA Awards are open to those holding a British passport, with the Young Sailor of the Year and Young Journalist of the Year open to those under the age of 19 on the 31 December 2023.

Please submit your nominees via the following link, telling us why you are making these nominations – https://yja.world/2023-yja-awards-nominations-nominate-here/

Previous winners of these awards include Sir Ben Ainslie, who won both the Young Sailor and later the main award, Dame Ellen McArther and Sir Robin Knox-Johnson – full list available here: https://yja.world/awards/yoty-past-winners/

For more information about the Yachting Journalists’ Association awards, please visit www.yja.world