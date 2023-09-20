Nick Craig wins OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy in Bandol after epic final day.

Craig duly took two more wins on Tuesday to make it a clean sweep, though he was led at the first mark by Jan-Dietmar Dellas and then Greg Wilcox in the second.

Bandol turned on everything for the final day of the OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy.

Two races in a building westerly breeze, great waves and wall to wall sunshine capped off an excellent event on the Cote d’Azur.

Bandol is famous for these conditions and it’s what keeps bringing everyone back.

And the fleet will be back again next October just before the European Championship in Palma.

OK Dinghy Autumn Trophy – Final Leaders after 8 races (25 entries)

1st GBR 2261 CRAIG Nick – – 7 pts

2nd GBR 17 BOURNE Dave – – 19 pts

3rd NZL 15 WILCOX Greg – – 21 pts

4th AUS 5 BRENT Williams – – 27 pts

5th GBR 69 CURTIS Terry – – 41 pts

6th FRA 8 PETETIN Timothe – – 46 pts

7th THA 444 JACKOBSEN Morten – – 47 pts

8th AUS 7 WILLIAMS Glenn – – 54 pts

9th GER 81 DELLAS Jan dietmar – – 57 pts

10th DEN 65 GERHARDT-HANSEN Anders – – 72 pts