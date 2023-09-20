Formula Kite Euros delayed again but Thursday looking good

Formula KIte European Championship racing is cancelled for Wednesday.

With winds again hitting 30 to 35 knots on the local Chimet wind station and rain expected to arrive later – with a Yellow heavy rain warning posted by the Met Office – there was really no chance of conditions being safe for racing.

On the bright-side, conditions are looking reasonable for the rest of the week, so things could get hectic Thursday as the organisers catch-up the lost races and get the event back on track.

All viewing from the Eastney beach is completely free for spectators.

The finals weekend (23-24 September) will have the Event Village which will feature music, food and drink stalls, kids activities, opportunities to try watersports and a big screen to view all the action on the water.

The final two days of racing will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook so you can watch remotely.