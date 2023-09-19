Star World Championship opens in Tuscany, Italy

While Britain battens down the hatches battered by 35 to 40 knot winds, Italy searches for a decent sailing breeze.

For the first day of the Star World Championship in Tuscany, Italy, the wind was light, then was gone, then was back on, an abandoned start attempt, more waiting and then AP over A was hoisted by the Race Committee.

Two Races are planned for Wednesday.

For the first time in 24 years, the Star World Championship has returned to Tuscany, Italy. In 1999 the event was held in Punta Ala, a few kilometres south of the modern port of Marina di Scarlino, where the regatta is taking place this year from 17 to 24 September.

100 entries from 25 nations is a big achievement for a Class that is more than 100 years old and that has last held its Olympic status at the 2012 Games. Eight teams are in the U30 group, the youth sailors, the future of the Class.

200 sailors will be racing the two mile long racecourse for one race per day, following the traditional format.

Every Star World Championship is a battle of legends, and for title holder, Diego Negri (ITA), the challenge for him will be to defend it for the third time in a row.

Eric Doyle (USA), the winner of the 1999 Championship in Tuscany, hoisted the flag at the Opening Ceremony, two other Italians are sporting the gold star, Enrico Chieffi and Roberto Benamati, and Norwegian Eivind Melleby with American Josh Revkin.