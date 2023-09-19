Injured French sailor rescued by long-range helicopter mission

An injured crew member from the 53ft French Yacht TRIANA, racing around the world in the McIntyre Ocean Globe was successfully rescued Monday, after a dramatic long-range helicopter mission.

The alarm was raised early on the morning of 18th when the sailor’s condition deteriorated overnight from injuries sustained the day before.

The rescue was carried out by the Portuguese Rescue Coordination Center with support from the Portuguese military and French Griz Nez Rescue Coordination Center. The French yacht Triana was approx 225 miles from the island of Madeira. A fixed-wing aircraft was dispatched, arriving overhead at approximately 15:15 UTC ahead of the helicopter.



The Triana crew launched one of their two eight-man SOLAS life rafts and the casualty was assisted into the raft by three crew Xavier Haize, Titouan Dourmap and Max de Montgolfier.

All four were then secured to the stern of Triana by a 12-meter line. Sea state at that time was 2.5mtr sea and 17-20kt winds.

Shortly after the helicopter arrived, and at 16:45UTC Stéphane was successfully winched out of the liferaft into the helicopter to continue the long flight back to the island of Madeira and awaiting medical personnel.

At 1830 UTC Portugal MRCC advised that the helicopter with Stéphane onboard had landed safely at Funchal Airport on the island of Madeira and he was being transported to Hospital. He is now being treated for his injuries and recovering well.