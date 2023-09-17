Keith Whittemore’s Furio claims 2023 J/24 World Championship

Keith Whittemore’s Furio of the USA, with team Willem van Waay, Marianne Schoke, Brian Thomas and Melanie Edwards, have been crowned 2023 J/24 World Champions.

Whittemore ended the event with 25 points after ten races including three race wins.

Ignazio Bonanno’s La Superba of Italy finished second 40 points with Tony Parker’s Bangor Packet, also of the USA, placing third overall with 52 points.



Ireland’s Cillian Dickson’s Headcase won the 23-boat Corinthian division.

They also placed fourth overall and tied on points with Parker. The crew included Ryan Glynn, Marcus Ryan, Louis Mulloy and Sam O’Byrne.

The all-amateur podium was completed by of Stephan Mais’ Running Men of Germany and Alexandros Tagaropoulos’s Hellenic Police of Greece.

The event was hosted at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki in Greece. Ten nations took part from Argentina, Australia, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan and the United States.

J/24 World Championship – Final Leaders (35 entries)



1st USA5399 Furio – Keith Whittemore – – 25 pts

2nd ITA416 La superba – Ignazio Bonanno – – 40 pts

3rd USA58 Bangor Packet – Tony Parker – – 51 pts

4th IRL4247 Headcase – Cillian Dickson – – 51 pts

5th GRE5473 Aurora – Spanopoulos – Manolakis Antonios – – 58 pts

6th JPN5450 Gekko Diana – Kohei Ichikawa – – 61 pts

7th GER5438 Running Men – Mais Stephan – – 68 pts

8th GRE751 Hellenic Police – Tagaropoulos Alexandros – – 81 pts

9th HUN37 Jbond – Balaz Tomai – – 97 pts

10th USA5325 Honeybadger – Travis Odenbach – – 98 pts

Best GBR

23rd GBR4271 Jawbreaker – David Cooper Saltash SC

31st GBR4266 NJO2 – Timothy Octon Plym YC

J/24 World Championship – Top Three Corinthian:



1) Cillian Dickson, Headcase, IRL

2) Stephan Mais, Running Men, GER

3) Alexandros Tagaropoulos, Hellenic Police, GRE

Full results available here