Keith Whittemore’s Furio claims 2023 J/24 World Championship

Keith Whittemore’s Furio of the USA, with team Willem van Waay, Marianne Schoke, Brian Thomas and Melanie Edwards, have been crowned 2023 J/24 World Champions.
Whittemore ended the event with 25 points after ten races including three race wins.
Ignazio Bonanno’s La Superba of Italy finished second 40 points with Tony Parker’s Bangor Packet, also of the USA, placing third overall with 52 points.
Ireland’s Cillian Dickson’s Headcase won the 23-boat Corinthian division.
They also placed fourth overall and tied on points with Parker. The crew included Ryan Glynn, Marcus Ryan, Louis Mulloy and Sam O’Byrne.
The all-amateur podium was completed by of Stephan Mais’ Running Men of Germany and Alexandros Tagaropoulos’s Hellenic Police of Greece.
The event was hosted at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki in Greece. Ten nations took part from Argentina, Australia, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan and the United States.
J/24 World Championship – Final Leaders (35 entries)
1st USA5399 Furio – Keith Whittemore – – 25 pts
2nd ITA416 La superba – Ignazio Bonanno – – 40 pts
3rd USA58 Bangor Packet – Tony Parker – – 51 pts
4th IRL4247 Headcase – Cillian Dickson – – 51 pts
5th GRE5473 Aurora – Spanopoulos – Manolakis Antonios – – 58 pts
6th JPN5450 Gekko Diana – Kohei Ichikawa – – 61 pts
7th GER5438 Running Men – Mais Stephan – – 68 pts
8th GRE751 Hellenic Police – Tagaropoulos Alexandros – – 81 pts
9th HUN37 Jbond – Balaz Tomai – – 97 pts
10th USA5325 Honeybadger – Travis Odenbach – – 98 pts
Best GBR
23rd GBR4271 Jawbreaker – David Cooper Saltash SC
31st GBR4266 NJO2 – Timothy Octon Plym YC
J/24 World Championship – Top Three Corinthian:
1) Cillian Dickson, Headcase, IRL
2) Stephan Mais, Running Men, GER
3) Alexandros Tagaropoulos, Hellenic Police, GRE