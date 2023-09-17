America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta – Day 3 Finals

Sunday, the final day of the first Preliminary Regatta of the 37th America’s Cup and we have wind on the racecourse.

The schedule for the day is for three fleet races, weather permitting, starting at 14.05 BST followed by the Match-Race Grand Final between the top two teams at the end of the series.

Topping the overnight leaderboard are the Orient Express Racing Team with skippers Quentin Delapierre & Kevin Peponnet keen to capitalise on yesterday’s success to deliver France to the Grand Final – early results today will be key to their success.

The chasing pack, led by Emirates Team New Zealand, with Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and NYYC American Magic all close behind on points





Race 3 result:

1st New Zealand

2nd USA

3rd Italy

4th Switzerland

5th France

6th Great Britain

Race 4

1st USA

2nd Switzerland

3rd Italy

4th New Zealand

5th France

6th Great Britain

Race 5

1st USA

2d New Zealand

3rd France

4th Italy

5th Great Britain

Retired Switzerland