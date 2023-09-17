America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta – Day 3 Finals

Sunday, the final day of the first Preliminary Regatta of the 37th America’s Cup and we have wind on the racecourse.
The schedule for the day is for three fleet races, weather permitting, starting at 14.05 BST followed by the Match-Race Grand Final between the top two teams at the end of the series.
Topping the overnight leaderboard are the Orient Express Racing Team with skippers Quentin Delapierre & Kevin Peponnet keen to capitalise on yesterday’s success to deliver France to the Grand Final – early results today will be key to their success.
The chasing pack, led by Emirates Team New Zealand, with Alinghi Red Bull Racing, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and NYYC American Magic all close behind on points
Race 3 result:
1st New Zealand
2nd USA
3rd Italy
4th Switzerland
5th France
6th Great Britain
Race 4
1st USA
2nd Switzerland
3rd Italy
4th New Zealand
5th France
6th Great Britain
Race 5
1st USA
2d New Zealand
3rd France
4th Italy
5th Great Britain
Retired Switzerland