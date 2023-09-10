Sunday, 10 September, the second day of SailGP racing in Saint-Tropez.

Overnight it was confirmed that significant damage sustained to New Zealand’s wing means Pete Burling’s team would be unable to compete on the second day of racing in Saint-Tropez.

Ben Ainslie and his British team won the first race (R4) of the day.

The final full fleet race (R5) was a win for Tom Slingby and Australia.

For the three boat Final it was Ben Ainslie, Tom Slingsby and Diego Botin and the Spain team.

Final event victory went to Ainslie and Emirates Team GBR after they caught and passed Slingsby to take the lead round the final mark for a 26 sec win.

This puts Ainslie in fourth place on the Season 4 overall leaderboard with 19pts.

Slingsby leads with 26 pts, second Botin with 24 pts and third Nicolia Sehested and the Rockwool DEN team.

Next event is in Taranto for the ROCKWOOL Italy Sail Grand Prix, 23 and 24 September.

See the final day racing on the video, see below.