Peter Peet is Finn European Masters Champion after tense final day

The Netherland’s Peter Peet won the 2023 Finn European Masters at Campione del Garda, Italy on Friday.

After a nervous last day with a long wait for wind, Peet finished with a 45 (discard) and closed out with a second place in the final race, for a winning total of 51 pts.

Britain’s John Greenwood took second overall after a 20 discard and a fifth place for 63 pts.

Simon Bovay of Switzerland improved to third after a 9 and 8 with 68 pts.



Greenwood commented, “Another tough day on the water. Everybody was trying their best and we had two winds. Sometimes the wind came in, sometimes it didn’t so everybody had a lot of racing.”

“I think the lesson learnt today is just keep with the wind and keep the head out of the boat. I was lucky, in the first race not so good in the second race better so I hang on second overall.”

Finn Masters events are becoming bucket list regattas at bucket list venues.

Next year the World Masters heads back to Puntala in Italy while the European Masters will be in Cannes, France, in October.

Finn European Masters – Final Leading results (93 entries)

1st NED 148 GrM Peter Peet 51 pts

2nd GBR 5 GGM John Greenwood 63 pts

3rd SUI 59 Mst Simon Bovay 68 pts

4th ITA 115 Mst Roberto Strappati 77 pts

5th SWE 32 GrM Olof Lundqvist 81 pts

6th HUN 5 Mst Tibor Pallay 96 pts

7th AUS 22 GrM Paul Mckenzie 96 pts

8th ITA 788 GGM Roberto Benamati 103 pts

9th SWE 72 GrM Peter Overup 103 pts

10th FRA 111 Mst Valerian Lebrun 125 pts

Ladies Prize: Maria Kuiper, NED

Super Legend Prize: Joop Wuijts, NED

Legends

1 Hans Fatzer, SUI

2 Bruno Catalan, ITA

3 Chris Frijdal, NED

Great Grand Masters

1 John Greenwood, GBR

2 Roberto Benamati, ITA

3 Otto Strandvig, DEN

Grand Masters

1 Peter Peet, NED

2 Olof Lundqvist, SWE

3 Paul Mckenzie, AUS

Masters

1 Simon Bovay, SUI

2 Roberto Strappati, ITA

3 Tibor Pallay, HUN

Full results available here