Peter Peet is Finn European Masters Champion after tense final day

The Netherland’s Peter Peet won the 2023 Finn European Masters at Campione del Garda, Italy on Friday.
After a nervous last day with a long wait for wind, Peet finished with a 45 (discard) and closed out with a second place in the final race, for a winning total of 51 pts.
Britain’s John Greenwood took second overall after a 20 discard and a fifth place for 63 pts.
Simon Bovay of Switzerland improved to third after a 9 and 8 with 68 pts.
Greenwood commented, “Another tough day on the water. Everybody was trying their best and we had two winds. Sometimes the wind came in, sometimes it didn’t so everybody had a lot of racing.”
“I think the lesson learnt today is just keep with the wind and keep the head out of the boat. I was lucky, in the first race not so good in the second race better so I hang on second overall.”
Finn Masters events are becoming bucket list regattas at bucket list venues.
Next year the World Masters heads back to Puntala in Italy while the European Masters will be in Cannes, France, in October.
Finn European Masters – Final Leading results (93 entries)
1st NED 148 GrM Peter Peet 51 pts
2nd GBR 5 GGM John Greenwood 63 pts
3rd SUI 59 Mst Simon Bovay 68 pts
4th ITA 115 Mst Roberto Strappati 77 pts
5th SWE 32 GrM Olof Lundqvist 81 pts
6th HUN 5 Mst Tibor Pallay 96 pts
7th AUS 22 GrM Paul Mckenzie 96 pts
8th ITA 788 GGM Roberto Benamati 103 pts
9th SWE 72 GrM Peter Overup 103 pts
10th FRA 111 Mst Valerian Lebrun 125 pts
Ladies Prize: Maria Kuiper, NED
Super Legend Prize: Joop Wuijts, NED
Legends
1 Hans Fatzer, SUI
2 Bruno Catalan, ITA
3 Chris Frijdal, NED
Great Grand Masters
1 John Greenwood, GBR
2 Roberto Benamati, ITA
3 Otto Strandvig, DEN
Grand Masters
1 Peter Peet, NED
2 Olof Lundqvist, SWE
3 Paul Mckenzie, AUS
Masters
1 Simon Bovay, SUI
2 Roberto Strappati, ITA
3 Tibor Pallay, HUN