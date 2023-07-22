Prince of Wales Cup Week – Final Day provides all the winners

The International 14 Prince of Wales Cup Week finished on Friday with two final series races.

Earlier the Prince of Wales Cup (Race 3) had been won by Glen Truswell and Edward Fitzgerald, thus making them the 2023 Class Champions.

Details available here . . . 2023 Prince OF Wales Cup Race

Then there is the overall POW Week.

This has a couple of versions which vary by the races counted and with or without discards.

The Royal Cornwall Trophy is for all six Points Races plus the PoW Cup Race, without discard.

Royal Cornwall Trophy – 1st Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary with 12 pts

And then the Wind Whisper Trophy for six Points Races, excluding the PoW Cup race, with one discard applied.

Wind Whisper Trophy – 1st Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary with 7 pts

Thus the full results as posted below should be considered with some knowledge of the NOR.

2023 Prince Of Wales Cup Week – Scoring after 7 races, POW included, 1 discard (32 entries)

1st GBR 1553 Glen Truswell and Edward Fitzgerald – – 2 2 1 1 2 -4 1 – – 13 9 pts

2nd GBR 1565 Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary – – -3 1 2 2 1 1 2 – – 12 9 pts

3rd GBR 1567 Martin Jones and Harry Kennedy – – 4 -8 8 4 3 3 4 – – 34 26 pts 18

4th GBR 1570 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman – – -14 10 9 6 4 2 5 – – 50 36 pts

5th GBR 1530 Alex Knight and James Clark – – 6 11 -18 12 5 7 7 – – 66 48 pts

6th CAN 625 Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux – – 11 9 3 8 8 10 -14 – – 63 49 pts

7th GBR 1575 Andy FitzGerald and Rob Higgins – – 10 3 11 9 -33 9 8 – – 83 50 pts

8th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait – – -33 4 5 3 -33 5 3 – – 86 53 pts

9th GBR 1574 Mark Upton-Brown and Ed Dyer – – 8 6 -20 16 6 8 9 – – 73 53 pts

10th GBR 1557 Katie Nurton and Cameron Tweedle – – 5 7 13 7 -33 16 6 – – 87 54 pts

11th GBR 1572 Peter Bromley and Ian Lodder – – 9 12 7 5 -33 6 18 – – 90 57 pts

12th GBR 1522 Adam Ovington and Stuart Keegan – – -33 15 6 13 9 15 10 – – 101 68 pts

13th GBR 1558 Robin Pascal and Martin Pascal – – -16 14 15 14 7 11 11 – – 88 72 pts

14th GBR 1568 Liam Stacpoole and Wayne Barnicoat – – 7 13 12 -18 10 14 17 – – 91 73 pts

15th GBR 1548 Julian Pearson and Cam Mitchell – – -33 17 21 11 15 13 12 – – 122 89 pts

16th CAN 623 Peter Hayward and Eric Tulk – – 17 -21 17 19 11 17 13 – – 115 94 pts

17th GBR 1531 Andrew Penman and Chris Watson – – 12 19 16 20 14 18 -21 – – 120 99 pts

18th CAN 624 Greg Loffree and Sam Bonin – – -33 18 10 17 17 23 19 – – 137 104 pts

19th GBR 1569 Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett – – 1 5 4 -33 33 33 33 – – 142 109 pts

20th GBR 1519 Oliver Sloper and Nick Blevins – – 15 22 23 15 12 22 -24 – – 133 109 pts

21st GBR 1484 Josh Kerr and Ali Kent – – -33 16 14 22 13 20 25 – – 143 110 pts

22nd GBR 1523 Kimball Morrison and Torquil Morrison – – 13 20 22 21 19 -25 20 – – 140 115 pts

23rd GBR 1527 Philip McDanell and Luke Boughton – – -33 25 19 23 16 21 15 – – 152 119 pts

24th GBR 1566 Philip Gladman and Natasha Gladman – – -33 26 24 25 18 26 22 – – 174 141 pts

25th FRA 1571 Julien Antier and Boris Fritsch – – -33 23 26 26 33 19 16 – – 176 143 pts

26th GBR 1547 Dominic Van Essen and Simona Saccani – – 18 29 -30 28 22 27 23 – – 177 147 pts

27th GBR 1544 James Cunnison and Katja Hein – – -33 30 28 24 20 24 26 – – 185 152 pts

28th GBR 1573A Andy Shaw and Robert Struckett – – -33 33 33 10 33 12 33 – – 187 154 pts

29th GBR 1539 Kit Glover and Kristian Arens – – -33 28 29 27 21 33 33 – – 204 171 pts

30th GBR 1520 Rob Higgins and Theo Galyer – – -33 24 27 33 33 33 33 – – 216 183 pts

31st GBR 1573 Peter Crockford and Nick Prince – – -33 27 25 33 33 33 33 – – 217 184 pts

32nd GBR 1552 Richard Morrell and Oliver Morrell – – -33 33 33 33 33 33 – – pts