Contender World Championship – Soren Andreasen masters the extreme conditions

The 2023 Contender World Championship was hosted by the Kerteminde Sailing Club, in Kerteminde, Denmark.

Overcoming extreme conditions that went from 30 knots and race postponements to finishing with drifting conditions, Soren Andreasen 0f Denmark topped the leaderboard to claim the 2023 title with 14 pts.

Second on the podium was Christoph Homeier of Germany with 26 pts, and in third Mark Bulka of Australia on 29 pts.

Best placed of the British competitors was Graeme Willcox in 9th, with Stuart Jones 10th and Thomas Hooton 13th.

Other title winners:

Grand Master title Stuart Jones (GBR), Masters title Soren Andreasen (DEN), Youth title James Daniels (GBR), and the Women’s title Wiebke Siemsen (GER).

2023 Contender World Championship – Final leaders after 7 races (115 entries)

1st DEN 1 Soren DULONG ANDREASEN – – 3 1 ‑11 3 1 2 4 – – 14 pts

2nd GER 2779 Christoph HOMEIER – – 5 5 8 2 3 3 ‑24 – – 26 pts

3rd AUS 2457 Mark BULKA – – 4 4 2 8 2 9 ‑13 – – 29 pts

4th DEN 2352 Jesper ARMBRUST – – 6 2 5 6 2 8 BFD – – 29 pts

5th GER 2780 Max BILLERBECK – – 6 ‑14 8 10 10 1 1 – – 36 pts

6th ITA 45 Marco FERRARI – – STP 12 1 7 6 ‑24 12 – – 41 pts

7th NED 9 Paul VERHALLEN – – 17 1 2 3 3 ‑49 18 – – 44 pts

8th DEN 2743 Jacob KRISTENSEN – – ‑16 6 3 1 14 10 10 – – 44 pts

9th GBR 2787 Graeme WILLCOX – – 13 3 6 7 14 6 ‑16 – – 49 pts

10th GBR 2706 Stuart JONES – – 20 5 4 6 8 15 ‑36 – – 58 pts

11th GER 2400 Thomas WIETING – – 9 ‑26 7 20 4 12 6 – – 58 pts

12th GER 2705 Jörg SCHLIENKAMP – – 12 4 3 1 4 ‑51 35 – – 59 pts

13th GBR 678 Thomas HOOTON – – 11 8 7 9 9 18 ‑49 – – 62 pts

14th GBR 2572 Paul ROSS – – 3 9 19 4 9 ‑44 19 – – 63 pts

15th GBR 2420 Simon MUSSELL – – 2 2 1 9 1 ‑50 50 – – 65 pts

16th AUS 2575 Joseph RANDALL – – 24 9 13 10 7 ‑55 2 – – 65 pts

17th GBR 2484 Gary LANGDOWN – – 5 10 9 22 6 STP ‑34 – – 70.5 pts

18th GER 2788 Markus MAISENBACHER – – 25 10 5 16 5 13 ‑26 – – 74 pts

19th ITA 11 Andrea BONEZZI – – 7 6 4 2 35 ‑43 22 – – 76 pts

20th NED 2719 Rene HEYNEN – – 12 13 12 12 8 19 ‑41 – – 76 pts

Full results available here . . .

More images available here . . .