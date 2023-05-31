Finn World Masters – No racing possible on Day 3

No more races were possible on Day 3 at the 2023 Finn World Masters at Nea Iraklitsa, Kavala, Greece, after the wind played games all day.

The third day of the event opened with cloud cover and light breeze, with promises of a clearing skies and better wind conditions in the afternoon.

The boats were released again at 14.30 and the breeze built to 12 knots under sunny skies just before the start. However, a huge cloud bank was developing behind the course and gradually started to cover it.

After two general recalls and 21 boats out under black flag including several top runners, a start was achieved and some boats made it to the top mark with Ladislav Hyrs from Czech Republic leading from Till Klammer of Switzerland and championshiop leader Filipe Silva.

However, by then the wind was down to 3-4 knots and the race was soon abandoned and the fleet sent home on glassy seas.

In the morning the Annual Masters Meeting took place with two key proposals approved.

Future Finn World Masters will be in the month of June and the 2026 Finn World Masters was awarded to the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Australia.

The 2026 Finn Gold Cup is alao to be held at the same club together with the Australian Nationals.

2023 Finn World Masters – Leaders after 2 races (145 entries)

1st POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 2 4 – – 6 pts

2nd ESP 7 David TEROL – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 2 Marco BUGLIELLI – – 6 15 – – 21 pts

4th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

5th CZE 2 Zdeněk GEBHART – – 10 16 – – 26 pts

6th FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 26 – – 27 pts

7th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER – – 19 8 – – 27 pts

8th CZE 43 Ladislav HYRS – – 27 7 – – 34 pts

9th POL 26 Boguslaw NOWAKOWSKI – – 35 2 – – 37 pts

10th SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 14 23 – – 37 pts

