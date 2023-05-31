Sonata Southern Championship goes to No Retreat!

Over the weekend the Sonata Southern Championships took place in Cowes, won by Adam Ovington sailing onboard Jackie Riley’s ‘No Retreat!’

The event was hosted by the Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club who welcomed seven home teams and one travelling team making the 15hr round trip from Newcastle!

Across the six races five different boats all posted a race win – Wasp, Sonic, No Retreat!, Araya, Minim and Sonic – just showing how close the racing was with nearly every race finish having boats overlapped.

Six races were scheduled across the two days with light North Easterly winds forecasted. Saturday got underwaywith a start line just off East Cowes.

Three races were completed in 5 – 9kts of E/NNE breeze, two windward/leeward style with a Solent round the cans finishing the fleet back at the Cowes Corinthian buoy.

After day one it was Robin Leather onboard ‘Sonic’ that led with a solid 3,1,3 scorecard. Luke Goodall’s ‘Wasp’ in second 1, 3, 5 and ‘No Retreat!’ being OCS on Race 1 put the visitors down the leader board in third with a 9, 2, 1.

Day 2 promised a bit more wind, 12 – 15kts NE. At the culmination of the sixth race with discard kicking in it was the visiting team of Adam Ovington lifting the Sonata Southern Rose Bowl and the podium places being awarded wine kindly donated by the Losty family.

The win a fitting tribute to the ‘No Retreat’ name and David Riley who sadly passed away last year and who was a stalwart of the Sonata Class previously a Class Treasurer in his time.

Winning two out of the six races the Leather Family onboard ‘Sonic’ took second place with 14 points cementing the spot by a convincing win in the last race.

Completing the podium Mark Angell’s ‘Minim’ took third place with 14 points.

The 2024 Sonata Southern Championships will take place as part of the International Paint Poole Regatta running from the 25 to 27 May 2024 . . . so get it in your diaries!!

Sonata 2023 Southern Championship Results