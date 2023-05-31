Dragon World Championship – Swiss and British lead after Day 2

After two days of racing, with three race completed, Wolf Waschkuhn of Switzerland is tied for the lead with Grant Gordon of Britain.

Wolf Waschkuhn sailing with Joao Vidinha and Charles Nankin (8, 1, 1) is tied on ten points with Grant Gordon who is sailing with Luke Patience, James Williamson and Faye Chatterton (2, 4, 4).

In third place is Graham Bailey sailing with Julia Bailey, Ruairidh Scott and Will Bedford (5, 2, 5) on 12 pts.

Winner of the first race was Michael Zankel of Portugal, who is now in fifth place with 19 pts.



After the perfect conditions of day 1, when two race were completed, conditions were difficult for day 2, with one race abandoned when the wind failed and only one race completed.

It is hoped to run two races Wednesday or three if conditions allow.

2023 Dragon World Championship – Leaders after 3 races (24 entries)

1st SUI 318 Wolf WASCHKUHN – – 8 1 1 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 820 Grant GORDON – – 2 4 4 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR 192 Graham BAILEY – – 5 2 5 – – 12 pts

4th TUR 12 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 3 11 2 – – 16 pts

5th POR 90 Michael ZANKNEL – – 1 6 12 – – 19 pts

6th DEN 138 Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 6 7 6 – – 19 pts

7th POR 89 Pedro REBELO ANDRADE – – 4 9 8 – – 21 pts

8th BEL 82 Xavier VANNESTE – – 10 3 9 – – 22 pts

9th AUS 551 Jan ECKERT – – 9 8 7 – – 24 pts

10th GBR 819 Klaus DIEDERICHS – – 7 5 13 – – 25 pts

Full results available here . . .