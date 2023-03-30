The Ocean Race have ETA in Itajaí of Sunday 2 April 2023

As the fleet heads north, the Ocean Live Park in Itajaí opened to the public on Wednesday evening ready to welcome the them with an ETA of Sunday 2 March 2023.

As the calendar ticks over to the 33rd day of competition on Leg 3 of The Ocean Race, Team Malizia and Team Holcim-PRB are as close as ever . . . On the 15:00 UTC tracker update, the pair were separated by less than 1.6 nautical miles on the leaderboard.

And it’s a tense time, with very changeable conditions.

“We’ve had crazy conditions all night,” said Will Harris from Team Malizia. “Everything from zero to 52 knots of wind from every direction. It’s been pretty tough… But we’re going good. Strong now.”



“We haven’t been pushing too, too much,” agreed skipper Kevin Escoffier on Team Holcim-PRB. “We had gusts of 50-55 knots, pretty heavy night. Tonight it was quite windy.”

Just over 350 miles behind, 11th Hour Racing Team has started to put some distance between itself and Biotherm, with both now nearly a full day behind the leading pair.

While GUYOT environnement – Team Europe is expected to arrive in Itajaí late in the afternoon local time on Thursday to rejoin the race for leg 4.

The Ocean Race Leg 3 – IMOCA – DTL nm – SPEED kt

15:00 hrs 30/03/2023

1st Team Malizia 925nm to finish – 13.6kt

2nd Team Holcim – PRB 1.6nm – 16.00kt

3rd 11th Hour Racing Team 352nm – 14.2kt

4th Biotherm 488nm – 12.4kt

5th GUYOT environnement – Team Europe RETIRED